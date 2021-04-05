Local

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles

Mass. Vehicle Inspection Sticker System Remains Down Following Malware Attack

The computer network used by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles was taken offline last week because of a malware threat

Massachusetts residents seeking inspection stickers for their vehicles will have to wait at least one more day, officials said Monday.

The computer network used by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to provide safety and emissions inspections was taken offline last week because of a malware threat and the vendor that runs the program says it won’t be back online until Tuesday at the earliest.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. We know our customers and many vehicle owners rely on our technology, and we are committed to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible,” Applus Technologies CEO Darrin Greene told the Boston Herald.

The registry, meanwhile, has notified law enforcement of the problem and asked them to use discretion and not fine or penalize owners of vehicles with expired inspection stickers because if the computer outage.

The registry said it was also preparing a document to respond to questions it has received from vehicle owners and inspection station operators.

