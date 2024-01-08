Massachusetts' revenue slide points to budget cuts

The revenue underpinnings supporting Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's first annual budget began to erode before she signed the $56 billion spending plan last summer, and it's forcing the new governor to reevaluate what's affordable.

The revenue department collected less in taxes than they expected for the sixth straight month in December, putting the year-to-date haul three-quarters of a billion dollars below projections as budget-writers face a growing thicket of challenges.

Healey says she's managing the situation -- some entities due to receive fiscal 2024 funds have said funds are being held up -- and following December's revenue report her team is coming up with a plan that will likely give more specifics on where Healey is trimming.

Massachusetts lawmakers returned to Beacon Hill for the first day of the new session, and on their to-do list for the new year was addressing the housing and migrant crises, gun legislation and budgeting. They may also face a ballot measure to approve an audit of the Legislature.

The last midyear spending cuts -- known as 9C cuts -- to be executed by a governor came in 2016 at the direction of Gov. Charlie Baker who sliced $98 million from the $39.25 billion state budget.

On Aug. 9, Healey signed this year's $56 billion budget, and the Boston Globe, citing lawmakers briefed on Healey's plans, says she plans to cut $375 million in spending. A Healey budget team spokesman was not immediately available for comment.