Internet outage affecting Mass. State House staff

Internet access was down Monday morning for State House staff and those looking to use the Legislature's website.

A spokesman for Senate President Karen Spilka told the News Service at about 10:45 a.m. that officials are looking into the problem.

At 11:02 a.m., a State House text alert was issued to report a "utilities failure."

The connectivity issues prevented the House and Senate from livestreaming their scheduled 11 a.m. informal sessions. The House gaveled in according to schedule, then immediately entered an indefinite recess.