Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
milton

Massachusetts state trooper struck by vehicle on I-93

All four cars are significantly damaged and have been towed from the scene.

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts State Trooper was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Milton, Massachusetts.

According to authorities the trooper was responding to a car crash when another car that was driving by collided with them between exits 3 and 4 on I-93.

All four cars are significantly damaged and have been towed from the scene.

Massachusetts State Police says the trooper was transported to a Boston hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say the trooper sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.

All travel lanes except one were closed off for hours but traffic should be clearing soon.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

milton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us