Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Massive New Music Venue to Open at Boston Landing in Brighton

The Bowery Presents is planning to open Roadrunner in the spring of 2022

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Roadrunner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The owner and operator of a number of music venues in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region--including two in the local area--is bringing a new venue to Boston, with this one coming to a growing development next to the Mass. Pike.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a press release, The Bowery Presents is planning to open Roadrunner at Boston Landing in Brighton, with the 50,000-square-foot spot having a capacity of 3,500 and being the largest general admission indoor music venue in New England once it opens. If all goes as planned, Roadrunner will open in the spring of 2022.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

lawrence 38 mins ago

Elevated Thought: Lawrence Organization Helps Youth Address Social Injustices Through Art

Bruins 2 hours ago

Cam Neely on a Taylor Hall Extension: ‘We'd Like to Get Something Done'

The Bowery Presents is also behind Royale in Boston and The Sinclair in Cambridge.

The address for Roadrunner will be 89 Guest Street, Brighton, MA, 02135. Its website can be found at https://roadrunnerboston.com/ while the website for The Bowery Presents is at https://www.bowerypresents.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkfood & drinkBrightonBoston LandingBowery Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us