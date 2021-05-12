Massive New Music Venue to Open at Boston Landing in Brighton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The owner and operator of a number of music venues in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region--including two in the local area--is bringing a new venue to Boston, with this one coming to a growing development next to the Mass. Pike.

According to a press release, The Bowery Presents is planning to open Roadrunner at Boston Landing in Brighton, with the 50,000-square-foot spot having a capacity of 3,500 and being the largest general admission indoor music venue in New England once it opens. If all goes as planned, Roadrunner will open in the spring of 2022.

The Bowery Presents is also behind Royale in Boston and The Sinclair in Cambridge.

The address for Roadrunner will be 89 Guest Street, Brighton, MA, 02135. Its website can be found at https://roadrunnerboston.com/ while the website for The Bowery Presents is at https://www.bowerypresents.com/

