Chelsea

Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Chelsea

Massive flames illuminated the sky overnight in Chelsea

By Alysha Palumbo and Matt Fortin

Crews have been battling a massive fire in an industrial building Monday morning in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Several fire departments have been working to get the situation under control amid towering flames coming from the structure.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It was a huge operation along Crescent Avenue as first responders battled the difficult fire, which is understood to be in a vacant warehouse.

The response has blocked streets in the area, with Eastern Avenue closed form Chelsea Street to Broadway. The side streets in the area are blocked, too.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It remains unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters had been working for several hours as of around 5 a.m.

More Chelsea news

Massachusetts Nov 15

Woman, man arrested in deadly stabbing at Chelsea park, prosecutors say

Boston Nov 14

Group looking at ‘any and all ideas' for replacing Tobin Bridge

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us