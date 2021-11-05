Mayor Janey to Give COVID-19 Update

Mayor Kim Janey is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Boston on Friday.

She is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. at City Hall.

As of Thursday, there have been 83,911 COVID-19 cases in Boston since the start of the pandemic, with 80,071 having recovered and 1,454 deaths. Nearly 66% of the city's population is now fully vaccinated and over 72% of residents have received at least one dose.

Gov. Baker announced the state’s plan Thursday to get as many kids vaccinated as possible. We’ll break down who’s eligible, where parents can sign up their kids for an appointment, how the children’s shots differ from the adults’, where the other companies are with their development of a kids vaccine and why parents may want to get their kids vaccinated sooner rather than later.

Boston is currently averaging about 90 new COVID-19 cases per day. Back Bay, Hyde Park, Roxbury, South Boston and the South End currently have higher rates of coronavirus than the city's other neighborhoods.

Massachusetts reported another 1,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday. The report pushed the state's number of confirmed cases to 801,567 and its death toll to 18,671.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.84% Thursday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell 509; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 168 are vaccinated, 147 are in intensive care units and 83 are intubated.

More than 10.3 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5 million first shots, more than 4.4 million second shots and over 543,000 booster shots. There have been more than 320,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,751,045 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.