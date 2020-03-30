Mayor Marty Walsh

Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Boston’s Coronavirus Response

The mayor on Sunday said there were still too many people gathering in groups in the city

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response Monday evening.

Walsh is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

This comes after Walsh on Sunday announced the city had created hundreds of new beds for homeless people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"If we each do our part as humans and individuals to stop the spread, then we'll get through this quicker," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference Friday, but without that, stay-at-home orders will drag on.

On Sunday, the mayor said there were still too many people gathering in groups in the city and not practicing social distancing.

The city will use zip ties on its basketball hoops to prevent people from playing on the courts and congregating in large groups.

