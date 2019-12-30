Local
First Night Boston

Mayor Walsh to Talk Safety, Preparations for First Night Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was scheduled to speak Monday about preparations and safety ahead of the city's annual First Night celebrations.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's celebrations.

Festivities at Copley Square will begin at 11:45 a.m. For a full list of First Night performers, click here.

Entertainment will include live performances by Single by Sunday, Sons of Levin, SAVASHA and more. Fireworks will be seen over Boston Harbor and a pyrotechnics show will ring in 2020.

Walsh's remarks will come two days after a contractor who was helping set up for First Night died Saturday when a 3,500-pound ballast fell from a forklift and crashed into his chest.

