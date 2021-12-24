Mayor Wu Faces Racist Comments After New COVID Mandate

Earlier this week, protesters filled City Hall as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans for vaccine a mandate and vaccine passports.

The mandate garnered mixed reactions, while some applauded the decision other reactions were extreme, and in some cases misogynistic and racist.

In a interview with WGBH radio Wu said, "There’s constant calls associating me with the same hateful, racist xenophobic language that the former president used in describing the virus and its origins and who was to blame.”

In the last year, apart from the spread of coronavirus, there has been an increased sentiment of hate and racism targeted at the Asian community.

According to Philip Chong from Quincy Asian Resources the attack on Boston‘s CEO is disappointing.

" I think no matter where we stand in terms of policy. It shouldn’t be any anti-hate, rhetorical comments,” said Chong.

Lydia Edwards, a Boston City Councilor supports the new mayor’s efforts to fight the pandemic and thinks that’s true for most people in Boston, despite this recent rash of anger and hatred.

” Majority of people voted for Michelle Wu who supported a vaccine mandate and vaccine passport when she was a candidate. So I believe the majority of people in Boston support is going on what is going on," said Edwards.

Despite the outrage, the mayor and the city are moving forward to phase in those mandates starting January 15.

"I know we’re doing the right thing. I won’t be intimidated out of doing the right thing,“ said Wu.