Wu to talk proposal to rebuild Long Island Bridge, addiction treatment center

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday is expected to give an update on a plan to rebuild the Long Island Bridge, which has been closed for nearly a decade, as officials eye the reconstruction of an addiction recovery center there.

Mayor Wu's upcoming announcement comes as violence in the Mass. and Cass. section of town reaches a level where even city officials and outreach organizations are pulling their teams from providing aid, as they fear for their own safety.

While the bridge will be the focus of the announcement, the overall goal is to reconstruct a 35-acre recovery campus on Long Island for people struggling with addiction.

An uptick of violence at Boston's Mass. and Cass area has some pointing at the Long Island Bridge, which closed in 2014, cutting off access to a drug treatment center.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wu said that the city already set aside $38 million to rehabilitate the existing buildings on the island, and an additional $81 million for rebuilding the bridge. She is expected to announce Thursday that state authorities also issued a key permit, called a Chapter 91 license for the plan. Wu is calling that a "go sign" for the project.

The Long Island Bridge was shut down in 2014 by former Mayor Marty Walshe, after concerns were raised by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation about the infrastructure's condition. The island was home to an addiction recovery center, and the people getting treatment there had to be evacuated.

Boston wants to rebuild the Long Island Bridge that once connected them to Quincy, but the two communities have been butting heads on how to make that happen

The plan to rebuild the bridge has been met with a lot of opposition, though. Residents of Quincy worry the project could increase traffic through the Squantum neighborhood, harm the local environment and impact quality of life.

Still, Wu hopes to have the 3,300-foot bridge reopened within four years.

Thursday's announcement will be delivered by a virtual news conference at 9:30 a.m.