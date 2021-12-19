Mayor Wu to Make Announcement on Boston's COVID Response Monday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, joined by mayors from around the area, is slated to make an announcement on the city's COVID response on Monday, her office said Sunday.

They'll be joined by Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and other members of the city's COVID-19 Advisory Committee for the news conference at City Hall Plaza scheduled for 10 a.m.

Wu's office didn't share what she plans to announce at the event, or which mayors from the region would be joining her. At a toy drive Sunday, Wu didn't discuss what she planned to announce.

COVID has been spiking in Boston as it has around Massachusetts and the country, and Wu has emphasized that the city has work still to do to keep its residents safe from the virus.

"We are working against the clock right now as we see new variants coming, as we see a surge headed into the winter," Wu said earlier this month at a city-run clinic at City Hall where she got her booster shot.

Dr. Cassandra Pierre, of Boston Medical Center, talks about omicron variant concerns ahead of holiday gatherings.

There have been 94,363 cases confirmed and 1,492 deaths since the start of the pandemic as of Friday, the most recent day that metrics were available on the city's dashboard.

The data show that thresholds for several COVID metrics aren't being met, including the number of positive tests per day, test positivity and hospitals' COVID patient population.

City officials have consistently said that their COVID response would be guided by the data, including those metrics.

The city's first cases of the highly contagious omicron variant were detected last week. All three people were unvaccinated young adults, and all had mild symptoms, the Boston Public Health Commission said.