Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston

On Wednesday, officials announced an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line -- which terminates blocks away from the Forest Hills bus yard

By Asher Klein

An MBTA bus on fire in Boston's Forest Hills neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
@DarraghCMurphy/Twitter

An MBTA bus was seen on fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency.

Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA for more information.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA has been dealing with a slew of issues. On Wednesday, officials announced an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line -- which terminates blocks away from the Forest Hills bus yard. Shuttle buses are part of Boston's plan for replacing Orange Line service.

More MBTA news

mbta 7 hours ago

MBTA Chief: ‘We Reserve the Right' to Shut Down Other Lines

mbta Aug 3

MBTA Orange Line to Shut Down for Unprecedented 30 Days

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsBOSTONJAMAICA PLAINForest Hills
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us