MBTA Commuter Rail Train Hits Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Ashland

An MBTA Commuter Rail train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks Sunday night in Ashland, Massachusetts, officials said.

Fortunately there were no injuries, the Ashland Fire Department and Transit Police Department said.

There was a small fuel spill from the car, but that has since been taken care of, the fire department said.

The crossing is closed while the train is inspected and the car is removed from the scene.

Worcester Line Train 2513 (5:00 pm from South Station) remains stopped at Ashland and is now 2 hours and 20 minutes behind schedule due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 7, 2022

A spokesperson for Keolis -- the company that operates the commuter rail -- told NBC10 Boston in an email that Worcester Train 2513 (the 5 p.m. from South Station) struck an empty vehicle that had been abandoned by its driver on the tracks near the Main Street crossing in Ashland.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries to the 73 passengers or crew, and all warning systems were functioning as intended.

It was not immediately clear how the car ended up on the tracks, unoccupied.

Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the Transit Police Department, said the agency does not believe the car was stolen.

Ashland firefighters along with @AshlandPolice and @MBTATransitPD are on scene with a train vs vehicle at the Main St Crossing. Fortunately there are no injuries pic.twitter.com/XNtsCTLGBX — Ashland Firefighters L1893 (@AshlandL1893) February 7, 2022

The Worcester Line train remained stopped at Ashland for more than two hours, and the MBTA reported multiple delays following the incident.

Normal service has since resumed on the Worcester Line, but passengers were warned they may experience residual delays, the MBTA said.

The crash is under investigation. It comes less than a month after an MBTA commuter rail train struck a car in Wilmington, killing the 68-year-old woman inside.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak released a statement just days after that crash saying they had learned enough to report that human error was the "primary focus" of their investigation into Roberta Sausville's death. A preliminary investigation revealed that that less than an hour before the fatal crash, a signal maintainer for Keolis was performing regularly scheduled testing and preventative maintenance of the railroad crossing's safety system. Following the testing, the safety system was not returned to its normal operating mode, Poftak said at the time, resulting in the crossing gates not coming down in a timely manner as the train approached.