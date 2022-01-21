Local

Wilmington

Woman Dead After Train Crashes Into Car in Wilmington, Mass.

Witnesses said the arms of the warning system at the railroad crossing were not down when the train went by.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A woman was killed when a train collided with a car on the tracks near the North Wilmington commuter rail station in Wilmington, Mass. on Friday, according to police.

According to MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan, the inbound train collided with the car near the railroad crossing Friday evening.

The woman in the car, described as a local resident in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Her name was not released.

No one on the train was hurt. The passengers were taken away by bus.

Sullivan told reporters that witnesses said the arms of the warning system at the crossing were not down when the train went by.

Transit Police, the district attorney's office and state troopers are all investigating what led up to the crash.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

