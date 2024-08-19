Red Line service suspended for a week for repair, maitenance

If you frequent the MBTA's Red Line, you may need to make some adjustments this week.

Some service will be suspened starting Monday, according to the T, who said free shuttle buses will replace trains between the JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT stations.

Free commuter service will be available between Braintree and South Station and between Porter and North Station.

This is expected to last until Aug. 25.

Crews will be performing track work and station maitenance, according to the T.