MBTA

Red Line service suspended for a week for repair, maitenance

Some Red Line service will be suspended starting Monday until Aug. 25, according to the MBTA

By Staff Reports

If you frequent the MBTA's Red Line, you may need to make some adjustments this week.

Some service will be suspened starting Monday, according to the T, who said free shuttle buses will replace trains between the JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT stations.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Free commuter service will be available between Braintree and South Station and between Porter and North Station.

This is expected to last until Aug. 25.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews will be performing track work and station maitenance, according to the T.

More MBTA stories

MBTA Aug 17

Man dies after falling onto third rail at MBTA station in Boston

MBTA Aug 14

Man arrested after biting and head-butting officers, MBTA Transit Police say

Boston Harbor Aug 14

Whale crossing: Baby humpback may delay ferries in Boston Harbor, T says

This article tagged under:

MBTARed line
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us