Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Feds Have Flagged 4 Problem Areas the MBTA Needs to Improve Quickly

"Extremely concerned with the ongoing safety issues" at the MBTA, the Federal Transit Administration launched an investigation in mid-April

By Chris Lisinski

An MBTA Orange Line train that derailed in Medford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

Federal transit overseers will wrap up their on-site inspections of the MBTA this week, and they have already flagged a quartet of safety issue areas they want the agency to address in the short term, the T's top safety official said Monday.

In a meeting that also featured news about the June 1 Green Line crash and manufacturing issues with Red and Orange Line trains, MBTA Chief Safety Officer Ronald Ester said he expects the Federal Transit Administration to complete on-the-ground inspections ahead of a "closeout meeting" with T leaders on Friday.

The FTA advised the MBTA about four areas in need of immediate improvement, according to Ester: staffing at the operations control center, safety protections in train yards, delayed track maintenance, and recertifying MBTA workers.

Passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport line should expect significant delays.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ester told the MBTA board's safety, health and environment subcommittee T officials are at work on a response plan. The meeting scheduled for Friday will not represent the FTA's "final report," he said.

It's still not clear where the federal investigation, which the FTA launched in mid-April calling itself "extremely concerned with the ongoing safety issues" at the MBTA, will land or the long-term implications. A spokesperson for the federal agency could not be reached for immediate comment Monday morning.

More MBTA News

BOSTON Jun 12

MBTA to Try Urine Sensors on Downtown Elevators

mbta Jun 10

MBTA Board Asks T Workers to ‘Do More' on Safety

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsgreen linethe Tmbta safety
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us