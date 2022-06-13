Feds Have Flagged 4 Problem Areas the MBTA Needs to Improve Quickly

Federal transit overseers will wrap up their on-site inspections of the MBTA this week, and they have already flagged a quartet of safety issue areas they want the agency to address in the short term, the T's top safety official said Monday.

In a meeting that also featured news about the June 1 Green Line crash and manufacturing issues with Red and Orange Line trains, MBTA Chief Safety Officer Ronald Ester said he expects the Federal Transit Administration to complete on-the-ground inspections ahead of a "closeout meeting" with T leaders on Friday.

The FTA advised the MBTA about four areas in need of immediate improvement, according to Ester: staffing at the operations control center, safety protections in train yards, delayed track maintenance, and recertifying MBTA workers.

Ester told the MBTA board's safety, health and environment subcommittee T officials are at work on a response plan. The meeting scheduled for Friday will not represent the FTA's "final report," he said.

It's still not clear where the federal investigation, which the FTA launched in mid-April calling itself "extremely concerned with the ongoing safety issues" at the MBTA, will land or the long-term implications. A spokesperson for the federal agency could not be reached for immediate comment Monday morning.