MBTA

MBTA's Global Speed Restrictions Lifted on All But Green Line

A file photo of a Red Line train at the Park Street Station in Boston.
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

The MBTA has lifted universal speed restrictions on its lines, but some parts of the lines remain slow as crews continue to perform repair checks and speed verifications, the MBTA announced Thursday.

Last week, rail speeds were reduced on all T lines to between 10-25 miles per hour based on findings by the Department of Public Utilities during a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill.

The agency's update Thursday said that the Mattapan Line is the latest to have its universal speed restriction replaced with restrictions for only some areas that still need to be inspected. The Green Line is the last remaining under the global speed restriction.

Riders should still plan for additional travel time and longer headways on the Red, Orange, Blue, Green and Mattapan Lines despite the speed restriction lift, according to the MBTA.

