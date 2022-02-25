Local

Waltham

MBTA Train Hits Plow Truck in Waltham

The plow driver reportedly jumped out right before the crash

By Marc Fortier

An MBTA Commuter Rail train hit a small sidewalk plow truck that was on the tracks in Waltham, Massachusetts, during Friday's snowstorm.

The crash occurred in the area of Sawyer Road and Roberts Crossing shortly after 8:30 a.m.

It's unclear at this time why the plow was on the tracks, an MBTA spokesman said. The railroad crossing's protection system was fully operational and performing as designed.

The driver of the plow was not inside when it was hit by the train. He reportedly jumped out just before the crash.

Keolis, which operates the MBTA Commuter Rail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusettsmbtasnowstorm
