Person taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Medford

A person was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Medford, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Mystic Valley Parkway at Lakeview Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police. The male victim was taken to the hospital. More details, including the person's condition and age, were not immediately available.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A dog was also transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The State Police Crime Scene Services and Collison Analysis Reconstruction Section will investigate.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available.