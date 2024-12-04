Medford

Person taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Medford

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Mystic Valley Parkway at Lakeview Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police

A person was hit by a car at the intersection of Mystic Valley Parkway and Lakeview Avenue in Medford, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A person was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Medford, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Mystic Valley Parkway at Lakeview Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police. The male victim was taken to the hospital. More details, including the person's condition and age, were not immediately available.

A dog was also transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The State Police Crime Scene Services and Collison Analysis Reconstruction Section will investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

Medford
