Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store

Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries.

First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, struck multiple people and pinned some customers against the wall. One man was killed.

The hospital was first notified of the mass casualty incident around 11 a.m. Dr. Jason Tracy, chair of emergency medicine, said they received 17 patients in 45 minutes - 16 who were transported, and one who walked in after the crash. There were "all types of injuries that you'd expect from trauma like this," Tracy said, some significantly worse than others.

Some of their staff were able to respond to the scene to help triage and treat patients there before taking them to the hospital. They used a neighboring restaurant to keep victims out of the cold while they worked on them until they could be taken to the hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The hospital called in additional surgeons and support staff to handle the influx.

"The team did an incredible job we were very fortunate to be able to have our team on scene communicating to us what we should expect," Tracy said.

Injuries ranged from serious head traumas to what Dr. William Tollefsen, EMS medical director, described as "mangled limbs." His colleague Dr. Christopher Burns, the chief of trauma, added that some patients had life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries. He declined to comment on whether any amputations had taken place.

There is no word on if any patients have been released at this point. Families have been arriving at the hospital for information.

Tracy said he was "beyond proud" of how his team responded and coordinated with first responders to get patients treated as quickly as possible.

PHOTOS: Car Slams Through Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham

Police are speaking with the driver of the SUV. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a criminal investigation into the incident is underway.

This is a breaking story and more information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.