Woman killed in crash on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, NH

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

One woman is dead after a serious crash involving several vehicles on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Sunday afternoon.

NH State Police said just before 1:30 p.m. that Everett Turnpike northbound was closed in the area of Exit 12 due to the crash, later adding that southbound lanes were closed to accommodate the on-scene investigation by troopers.

Drivers were told to avoid the area if possible, or anticipate delays.

Around 4:45 p.m., state police announced an adult female had died from injuries sustained in the crash, which involved three vehicles. The victim's name was not immediately released, and police haven't said if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Just before 5 p.m., state police said all lanes had reopened.

Further details about the crash have not been shared at this time. State police said additional information would be forthcoming.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

