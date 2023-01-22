Methuen Police Respond to Person Barricaded Inside Home

Authorities have responded Sunday night to a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, where a person has barricaded themselves inside.

Methuen police were called to the Arabian Drive house shortly before 5 p.m. for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location.

Police say they have reason to believe the barricaded subject, who is alone inside the residence, is armed.

The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team has responded to the scene and is working alongside the Methuen Police Department.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, there is not believed to be any threat to the community at this time.

Police say they are working to resolve this incident peacefully.

Citing the domestic violence law of 2014, Methuen police said they are unable to release additional information.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.