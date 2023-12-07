Mass. high school student dies in car crash in Middleton

A high school senior died in a car crash in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, school officials said Thursday.

The Northeast Metro Tech student was from Malden, but wasn't identified. Counseling and grief assistance were being made available at the school in Wakefield, the district said.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our students. We will have the necessary resources available for our community as they navigate this difficult time," Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student. I encourage students and our own faculty and staff to use the resources available during this difficult time as emotions and grief come in all forms."

Details about what happened in the crash were scarce as of Thursday afternoon. School officials said the crash took place Wednesday night.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to police for more information on the crash.