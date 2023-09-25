Milford illegal dental practice allegedly performed extractions, cleanings unlicensed

A convenience store in Milford, Massachusetts, is now the scene of an investigation into an alleged illegal dental practice being operated in the business.

The convenience store is on Main Street in Milford, where police say they discovered an “elaborate illegal dental operation” – with people allegedly getting dental work done in a back room of the store.

Police say 64-year-old Juan Hermida Munoz is now charged with unauthorized practice of dentistry.

Police say Juan Hermida Muñoz is being charged with unauthorized practice of dentistry after he allegedly was providing dental services, including tooth extractions and anesthetics -- all without a license.

Investigators say Munoz rented a room in the rear of the convenience store, where he allegedly provided dental exams and cleanings, tooth extractions and anesthetics.

Police detectives and the Board of Health determined Munoz is not board certified and holds no license to practice medicine in the United States.

The owner of Alternativa Convenience Store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, faces a conspiracy charge.

Investigators argue the operation put people’s lives in danger with “unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions.”

An employee at the store told NBC10 Boston that Munoz has been a longtime dentist in Ecuador, where he also teaches at a university. That employee said that Munoz was only trying to help people in the community who needed it.

It’s unclear when Munoz and Guaman-Castro will be arraigned on these charges.