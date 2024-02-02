Milford pedestrian crash leaves man in 80s seriously injured

A man in his 80s was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Milford, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 140. Police say the victim suffered serious injuries, including head trauma and facial wounds.

He was taken to Milford Hospital before being flown to a UMass facility, Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said.

Tusino tells NBC10 Boston the man was hit by a black Audi. He is believed to have left Dairy Queen and been walking home.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man was not in a crosswalk, Tusino said, adding that the driver stopped and tended to him until paramedics arrived.

"Witnesses say that he just kind of darted across the road," he said. "A motor vehicle struck him. The motorist stopped immediately and actually tried to help the individual."

The victim was alert and communicating with first responders, police said.