Milford teen with cerebral palsy inspires football team on the field and beyond

Kingston Rowlands is quite popular at Milford High School, where he is a part of the Scarlet Hawks football team.

“He loves football as much as everybody else on this team and he's a great addition to the team.”

He faces some unique challenges. The freshman has cerebral palsy and has personal care assistants wherever he goes. But nothing has stopped him from reaching his goals, including taking the opportunity to help the coaches, which is something he wants to do as a career.

"It means a lot. You need, especially with this case, but you need all the experience you can get,” Kingston explained. “So if I can gain experience just by watching the coaches do what they do…then I will most certainly take that.”

“Kingston knows our opponent just as well as any coach or any player on us in our program. And, you know, I go to him all the time, Tuesdays and Thursdays, practice and say ‘Hey, watch, what do you see on film?” Head coach Dale Olson said. “He understands the game of football very well. He’s like having another coach.”

The team’s story has been inspirational and his greatest impact has been in the locker room. Players say he keeps them hyped up with pre-game speeches, keeping the energy right where they need it.

“I like seeing the people motivated and specifically them. So I want them to be successful not only with football but with, about their school so I can get them motivated,” Kingston said.

It seems to work - Milford took care of business Thursday against Taunton with a 31-21 win.