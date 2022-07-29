Miss the Choco Taco? Here's How to Get a Gourmet Remake in Boston

The Choco Taco may have been discontinued as of Monday, but a chef in Boston is offering up a dessert inspired by the Klondike classic that she hopes will fill the holes in the hearts of Choco Taco fans.

Kate Holowchik's Lionheart Confections is popping up at Boston's Yellow Door Taqueria next week with a new dessert that's based on the Choco Taco.

But there's a catch. The pastry will be available for one day only: Taco Tuesday, of course.

Holowchik will be offering the Choco Taco doughnut, a vanilla brioche shaped like a half-moon and filled with a vanilla bean pastry cream. That's dipped in chocolate-peanut ganache and topped with a waffle cone cookie.

The dessert will be available Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Yellow Door Taqueria's locations in the South End and Lower Mills beginning at 4 p.m. A gourmet Choco Taco won't be cheap — they'll cost $7 — and will be available to customers until supplies run out.

Lionheart Confections is also offering another version of the Choco Taco, ube coconut ice cream with crushed Oreos in a homemade cone shell, at New American restaurant Nomai in Hingham this weekend.

The Choco Taco was discontinued this week by its parent company, Klondike, though the ice cream giant is working to find a way to bring the treat back back at some point.