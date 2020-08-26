Missing Brockton Soldier's Body Believed to be Found in Texas

The body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts, is believed to have been found about 30 miles from the Army base in Texas where he was stationed.

The 23-year-old had been missing for more than a week.

Police in Temple, Texas, were called after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a body seen near the railroad tracks. When officials arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Police found Fernandes' driver's license in a backpack on scene, according to Natalie Khawam, an attorney who is representing the Fernandes family. Forensic confirmation is pending.

Khawam said Army police told family members about the discovery late Tuesday night. She said the body was found hanging in a tree.

Family members told police he went missing and last seen or heard from Monday, Aug. 17, when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in Killeen, Texas.

"Our worst nightmare has happened," Khawam said in a statement. "One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes was found dead. We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family."

The family of a missing Brockton soldier is calling for a congressional investigation into Fort Hood.

Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year, and at least four have died in the past several months. He was recently transferred to a different unit because he was the victim of "abusive sexual contact," according to U.S. Army officials.

Khawam is calling for a congressional investigation on behalf of the family.

"We will not stop until we find out what happened to Elder. We demand a Congressional Investigation of Ft. Hood. We must protect our soldiers," Khawam said. "We demand Justice for Elder!"

As of right now, police say there's no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been ordered.

The death investigation is being lead by Temple police while working with Fort Hood and the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.