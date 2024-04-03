Missing Hyde Park twins found, Boston police say

Police in Boston say twin 12-year-old boys missing since last month have been found.

The twins, who live in Hyde Park, had last been seen on March 19.

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that the twins have both been located. They gave no further details.

The two boys left their home on March 19 while a Department of Children and Families worker was there to take them into state custody, according to a police report. They'd been living with their father in Hyde Park, but also staying with other relatives, and police have said they may be in Dorchester.

When the social worker arrived at the home, the children went into their room to get some of their things, but left after the father went in and spoke to them, according to the worker's account in the police report. It wasn't immediately clear what the family members discussed.

A representative for the Department of Children and Families told NBC10 Boston early in the search that they were investigating and helping law enforcement find the boys.

The father was available for comment on the situation in the first few days of the search.

The day after the boys left the house, officers checked with a former guardian, a friend of the boys' mother, who said she didn't know where the children were, according to the police report. On Thursday, police received a tip from someone who thought she saw the boys get on a bus at the Mattapan MBTA trolley station. She said she reached out to police when she saw a missing persons poster on social media.