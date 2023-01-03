Local

Missing Vermont Man's Body Recovered From NH River

Roger Blake, 74, of Norwich, Vermont, had been missing since Monday afternoon

The body of a missing Vermont man was recovered from the Connecticut River near Hanover, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

A Fish and Game Department dive team recovered the body of 74-year-old Roger Blake, of Norwich, Vermont, around 10 a.m.

Blake had been out on Monday raking and tidying his lawn, officials said. He was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. About two hours later, family members noticed he hadn't come inside and became worried. They found a rake halfway down a steep embankment heading toward the river and called for assistance, believing he might have fallen into the river.

Hanover fire and rescue, Norwich police and fire and the Hartford and Lebanon fire departments all responded to the scene but were unable to find Blake that evening.

The Fish and Game Department dive team, members of the Hanover Fire Department and New Hampshire Marine Patrol all responded to the scene Tuesday morning to continue the search, at which time Blake's body was found.

