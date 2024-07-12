Man from Worcester missing for over a week, police say

A 41-year-old man from Worcester, Massachusetts, has been missing for over a week, police said, asking for the public's help in finding him.

Andrew Benck was last seen on July 2, according to Worcester police, who described him as 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build.

Benck frequents the Green Street area, police said.

Anyone with information about the 41-year-old's whereabouts should call 911 or the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606.