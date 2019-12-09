Mistrial in Needham Murder Case After Lawyer Is Hit by Vehicle

The judge in the trial of a Needham woman charged with murdering her elderly neighbor in 2017 declared a mistrial Monday after the defense attorney was hit by a vehicle over the weekend and suffered serious injuries.

The trial had opened Thursday and was set for its second day of testimony Monday before the court was informed of the defense attorney's situation, according to a news release from the Norfolk district attorney. The trial date was moved to May 12.

The woman accused of murder is Needham resident Tammie Galloway, who remains held without bail, prosecutors said in the statement. The jurors in the case were dismissed.

Galloway was arrested in late June 2017 in connection with 81-year-old Laura Shifrina's death. She was arraigned on charges of murder, home invasion, armed robbery, motor vehicle larceny, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed career criminal indictments and pleaded not guilty.

The firearm and armed career criminal indictments were based on additional information gathered during investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office

Officials say Galloway had stolen Shifrina's car, which was recovered in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and about $3,000 in cash the victim had been saving for dental work.