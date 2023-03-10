Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
sports betting

Mobile Sports Betting Goes Live Friday Morning in Mass.

You'll be able to place a bet right on your cell phone, starting at 10 a.m.

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Online sports betting is set to go live in Massachusetts on Friday morning, nearly six weeks after the activity was launched at the Bay State's three casinos.

After 10 a.m. on Friday, though, players will no longer need to travel to MGM Springfield, Encore or Plainridge Park. They'll be able to wager on sports right on their cell phone.

It's not just sports that people will be able to bet on, either. They'll be able to put money down on everyday games, tournaments and even awards shows like the Oscars.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Friday morning, there will be six companies launching, after getting the go-ahead from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Eventually, there will be 15 companies given the green light.

Mobile sports betting is expected to be a great financial opportunity for the Massachusetts, generating as much as $60 million in revenue every year.

The president of Boston-based DraftKings said his company is ready to go.

“I think it will be an intense market, per capita, I think the sports fandom in Massachusetts is through the roof," President of DraftKings Matt Kalish said. "It’s regularly recognized as one of the best sports towns in the country.”

Online sports betting goes live at 10 a.m.

More Sports Betting News

Massachusetts 14 hours ago

These 6 Companies Have Been Approved Ahead of Mobile Sports Betting Launch in Mass. on Friday

Massachusetts 17 hours ago

Amid Deluge, Some Sports Betting Ads May Be Breaking Rules

This article tagged under:

sports betting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us