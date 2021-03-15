Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
moped crash

Moped Rider Dies After Crash in Boston's Forest Hills Neighborhood

Police said they found opened and unopened containers of alcohol in the moped driver's shoulder bag, along with what appeared to be marijuana

By Asher Klein

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A man who was seriously hurt when his moped crashed into a minivan in Boston on Friday has died, police said Monday.

The moped had driven through a red light on Arborway as he traveled northbound on South Street in the city's Forest Hills neighborhood about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according the Massachusetts State Police. Evidence found that the moped was going between 30 and 40 mph .

The moped's driver was Joseph Pielmeier, a 30-year-old who had addresses in Virginia, Boston and Somerville, according to police. He was rushed to nearby Brigham & Women's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Sunday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Marathon 17 mins ago

Boston Marathon Announces Smaller Field Size for in-Person Race

Patriots 1 hour ago

Patriots Make 2 Big Moves, Signing Tight End Jonnu Smith, Nose Tackle Davon Godchaux

The minivan, a Toyota Sienna, had the right of way when the crash happened and police said no charges will be filed against its driver. His 3-year-old daughter, who was secured in a child safety seat, received a bruised shoulder and was treated at Boston Children's Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said officers found two empty White Claws in Pielmeier's shoulder bag at the scene, along with unopened alcoholic drinks and what appeared to be marijuana and a bowl. It wasn't immediately clear if officers believe Pielmeier was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

This article tagged under:

moped crashBOSTONmopedForest Hills
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us