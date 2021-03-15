Moped Rider Dies After Crash in Boston's Forest Hills Neighborhood

A man who was seriously hurt when his moped crashed into a minivan in Boston on Friday has died, police said Monday.

The moped had driven through a red light on Arborway as he traveled northbound on South Street in the city's Forest Hills neighborhood about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according the Massachusetts State Police. Evidence found that the moped was going between 30 and 40 mph .

The moped's driver was Joseph Pielmeier, a 30-year-old who had addresses in Virginia, Boston and Somerville, according to police. He was rushed to nearby Brigham & Women's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Sunday.

The minivan, a Toyota Sienna, had the right of way when the crash happened and police said no charges will be filed against its driver. His 3-year-old daughter, who was secured in a child safety seat, received a bruised shoulder and was treated at Boston Children's Hospital.

Police said officers found two empty White Claws in Pielmeier's shoulder bag at the scene, along with unopened alcoholic drinks and what appeared to be marijuana and a bowl. It wasn't immediately clear if officers believe Pielmeier was intoxicated at the time of the crash.