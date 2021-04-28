More Than 2 Inches of Rain Expected for Most of New England in Next 7 Days

There's a very interesting weather dynamic happening in New England Wednesday, into the weekend, and even next week.

Summertime warmth has expanded into southwestern New England, including Connecticut Wednesday afternoon where we have sunshine and temperatures topping 80 degrees. The Boston Red Sox are playing against the Mets in New York Wednesday evening where the temperature should be close to 80 degrees as the sun goes down.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the same time, we have relatively chilly air coming in off the ocean for southwestern Maine, the New Hampshire seacoast, and the Boston area, where temperatures are only in the 50s. This contrast in temperature is along a boundary that is pretty much stalled and oscillating over New England until further notice.

At times it’s a quiet boundary, at other times, though, waves of low pressure will generate downpours and possible thunderstorms, zipping from west to east across the six-state region.

One such wave went through Tuesday night with about a quarter of an inch of rain from Burlington, Vermont, to Boston. The next one is coming into Vermont Wednesday afternoon with downpours and perhaps some thunderstorms containing small hail.

For most of us though, we have a bright midday with temperatures averaging in the 60s before this next round of showers Wednesday evening.

And so it goes into the weekend. Thursday, the boundary, also called a stationary front, is a little further south so most of us are going to be in the 50s with a period of rain and thunder that could be heavy at times across central and southern New England from late morning through evening.

Northern Maine has the brightest weather, and even though it’s a cooler air mass, with sunshine, we should be able to reach the 60s to near 70° both days.

A stronger low pressure system is going to travel across northern New England on Friday generating another round of rain and thunder. We should be able to break out a little sunshine in southern New England Friday midday that could push the temperature to 70° for a time before cooling with showers at night.

Low pressure is going to slow and intensify just east of Maine Friday night, with colder wind arriving at night. It will be cold enough for snow in the mountains of northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire first thing Saturday morning.

But the air should dry out allowing most of New England to have a bright and dry Saturday afternoon, fairly windy with temperatures mostly in the 50s north to low 60s south.

Another wave of energy is going to race into New England on Sunday with a chance of showers, primarily in northern New England. Temperatures are rebounding to near 70° where the sun may be out in Southern New England.

It looks like we’re going to be on the warmer side of the front Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s, a chance of showers each afternoon, and maybe a thunderstorm. Another front comes in mid week with a chance of more showers and thunder, perhaps turning colder the second half of next week.

When you add it all up, we are forecasting more than 2 inches of rain for most of New England over the next seven days. In some cases we may even approach 4 or 5 inches of rain over the entire stretch of our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.