Massachusetts reached a big vaccination milestone on Saturday. More than 2 million Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

Gov. Charlie Baker shared the news in a tweet, thanking health care workers for the state's continued vaccination success.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts has been successful vaccinating people throughout our distribution timeline and as of today, over 2 million people are fully vaccinated.



On Monday, everyone 16 or older will be eligible, and we look forward to continuing our progress vaccinating our residents. pic.twitter.com/I6cmrV5ZfJ — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 17, 2021

According to the state's Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccine data, 2,001,751 residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Of that grand total, 1,800,094 residents received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna. An additional 201,657 people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More than 5 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,007,861 residents who have received their first dose of either Moderna or Pfizer, the data shows.

Starting Monday, anyone over the age of 16 will be able to make an appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts. All residents can preregister to book an appointment at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.