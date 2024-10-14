Boston

More workers join hotel strike in Boston

Omni hotel workers joined the 600 Hilton hotel workers already on strike on Monday morning

By Marc Fortier

Hundreds of workers from the Omni Parker House and the Omni Boston Seaport Hotels are expected to walk off the job on Monday morning.

Six hundred and eight-five more hotel employees will join the already 600 striking workers in Boston, bringing the total number of striking hotel workers to almost 1,300. Workers at both Omni properties had walked off the job for three days from Sept. 19-21, but this time they say they won't return to work until they reach an agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Striking workers include room attendants, house persons, front desk agents, telephone operators, doorpersons, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, banquet staff, barbacks and more.

Hilton hotel workers walked off the job more than a week ago.

Since April, the hotel workers’ union says it has been bargaining for a new contract standard with significant wage increases and sustainable workloads. Workers say progress has been slow throughout negotiations.

