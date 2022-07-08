Mostly Sunny, Warm Weekend on Tap

It’s a nice and quiet afternoon, perfect for wrapping up a work week. Your evening plans shouldn’t be affected, as we only stick to an isolated passing shower or two.

In Maine, however, the chance for showers and some storms increases. All of our instability leaves overnight as a cold front pushes through and gets rid of our humidity.

More clouds stick around on Saturday along the south shores from Connecticut to Rhode Island and portions of southern Massachusetts. Other than that, our forecast improves significantly for Saturday evening and Sunday, with fewer clouds and fabulous temperatures.

We stretch out the dry weather through Monday, although our temperatures rise to the upper 80s and some 90s.

Our next low will push into the area next Tuesday and bring showers mostly over northern New England.

Wednesday will spread the chance of showers toward the south and we’ll keep the low pressure south of us on Friday.