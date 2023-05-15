Mother, Stepfather and Grandmother Arrested After 6 Kids Reported Missing, Later Found

The mother, grandmother and stepfather of six Massachusetts children who were found Saturday after being reported missing have been arrested.

The Haverhill Police Department asked for help Saturday finding six children between the ages of 7 months and 9 years. Authorities said the children's parents were not cooperative with police in their search.

Police responded to a report of child abuse at the family's home Wednesday. An older sister, who was not among those reported missing, told investigators their mother and father had abused her and her seven siblings.

Monday, police announced the arrests of the mother, Jameaka Conway, and the stepfather, Cypher Great, both 37 and from Haverhill. Conway is charged with five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, assault and battery, intimidation of a witness and threatening to commit a crime. Great faces four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 and a charge of threatening to commit a crime.

Police also arrested Conway's 58-year-old mother, Deborah Conway, who lives in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She is charged with two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative and one count of intimidation of a police officer.

Great and Jameaka Conway face dangerousness hearings in Haverhill District Court Tuesday. Deborah Conway's dangerousness hearing is scheduled for next Monday.

It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had attorneys.

