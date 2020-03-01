Hyde Park

Multiple Displaced from Fire in Hyde Park

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Boston Fire Dept.

Eight adults and three children are displaced after a multi-alarm fire in Hyde Park late afternoon on Saturday. 

The building fire occurred on Readville Street and went through the roof. 

The blaze was knocked down and occupants of the building were safely evacuated. 

Residents of the building are displaced. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts and Boston Fire Department are working to help those residents with housing.

There are no reported injuries. 

