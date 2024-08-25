Plainville

Multiple people seriously injured in multi-car crash in Plainville

Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving four cars on Route 495 southbound in Plainville, Massachusetts.

State Police responded to the crash on the ramp to Route 1 southbound shortly after 10p.m. on Saturday.

Police shut down Route 1 southbound to Route 495 Saturday night. An investigation is underway.

