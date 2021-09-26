Multiple People Seriously Injured in Overnight Wrong-Way Crash

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a wrong-way crash in Westborough, Massachusetts overnight.

Authorities say a car was headed east in the westbound high speed lane on Route 9 when it struck another car head on. Authorities did not specify how many people were in the vehicle headed the right way on Route 9, but say all were seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the driver in the car headed the wrong way was the sole occupant in the car and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.