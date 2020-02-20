Multiple Vehicles Involved in Roslindale Crash

A crash involving multiple vehicles in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood left at least one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the crash, which occurred Thursday night on Washington Street near Archdale Road.
Two people were transported from the scene, police confirmed around 10:40 p.m.
Debris could be seen strewn across the busy street. Police tape blocked off the road to traffic.
No further information was immediately available.