New Hampshire

Suspect dead after shooting at New Hampshire Hospital, state police say

New Hampshire Hospital is an acute psychiatric hospital in Concord

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are multiple victims after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, officials said Friday, and the suspect has been confirmed dead.

Few details were immediately available, but New Hampshire State Police said there were multiple victims in the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security and Management said as of 4:40 p.m. the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead.

How many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run acute psychiatric hospital. According to the website, they offer inpatient psychiatric care. According to state data, there are about 150 beds currently occupied at the facility.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireConcord
