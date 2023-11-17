Suspect dead after shooting at New Hampshire Hospital, state police say

There are multiple victims after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, officials said Friday, and the suspect has been confirmed dead.

Few details were immediately available, but New Hampshire State Police said there were multiple victims in the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security and Management said as of 4:40 p.m. the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead.

How many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.



Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.

Additional updates will be released when available.

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run acute psychiatric hospital. According to the website, they offer inpatient psychiatric care. According to state data, there are about 150 beds currently occupied at the facility.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.