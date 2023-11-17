‘Senseless violence': Lawmakers react to ‘horrifying' shooting at New Hampshire Hospital

Politicians in New Hampshire decried the "senseless violence" Friday afternoon that left two people dead, including the gunman, at a state-run hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she was horrified by the shooting reports and closely monitoring the situation, writing, "My heart goes out to all those impacted by this senseless violence."
Sen. Maggie Hassan said she was grateful for the work of law enforcement and praying for those impacted by the shooting.
Hassan added that she was heartbroken to hear that the shooting victim had died from their injuries.
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster shared that her heart broke to hear update on the shooting victim, adding that her thoughts were with the victim, their family and the Concord community.
She also thanked state police and first responders who responded to the "horrifying" scene so quickly.
Rep. Chris Pappas also acknowledged how quickly members of law enforcement responded to the scene in Concord, saying he was grateful for their work.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Gov. Chris Sununu provided information about the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said the state immediately mobilized, and the incident had been contained.
The governor also said they would provide as many details as possible as the situation unfolds.