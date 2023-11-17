New Hampshire

‘Senseless violence': Lawmakers react to ‘horrifying' shooting at New Hampshire Hospital

All four members of New Hampshire's delegation reacted to news of the shooting on social media

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Politicians in New Hampshire decried the "senseless violence" Friday afternoon that left two people dead, including the gunman, at a state-run hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she was horrified by the shooting reports and closely monitoring the situation, writing, "My heart goes out to all those impacted by this senseless violence."

Sen. Maggie Hassan said she was grateful for the work of law enforcement and praying for those impacted by the shooting.

Hassan added that she was heartbroken to hear that the shooting victim had died from their injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster shared that her heart broke to hear update on the shooting victim, adding that her thoughts were with the victim, their family and the Concord community.

She also thanked state police and first responders who responded to the "horrifying" scene so quickly.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire

Timeline, latest details on deadly shooting at NH psychiatric hospital​

public transit

Fare hike? Gas tax? How can Mass. pay for $24.5B in MBTA repairs?

Rep. Chris Pappas also acknowledged how quickly members of law enforcement responded to the scene in Concord, saying he was grateful for their work.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Gov. Chris Sununu provided information about the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said the state immediately mobilized, and the incident had been contained.

The governor also said they would provide as many details as possible as the situation unfolds.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirenew hampshire hospital
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us