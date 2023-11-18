Authorities expected to give an update on New Hampshire psychiatric hospital shooting

It's a quieter scene on Saturday morning at the New Hampshire psychiatric hospital where a gunman killed a security guard and was fatally shot by a state trooper on Friday.

The hospital is taking patients again although there is still police tape around the building as it remains closed to visitors.

CPR was performed on the victim, who was transported to Concord Hospital before dying, officials said. He has since been identified as Bradley Haas, a 63-year-old Department of Safety security officer who was working at the hospital's front lobby entrance.

It is unclear if there was connection between Haas and the shooter, as investigators look into a motive and we wait for autopsy results on Saturday

Authorities are expected to give an update on the situation at around 10 a.m.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting so far:

Timeline of the NH Hospital shooting

At 3:38 p.m. Friday, New Hampshire State Police dispatch received a call for an active shooter at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, state police Col. Mark Hall said in a press conference on Friday night.

Upon entering the lobby, Hall said the suspect shot one individual, and a state trooper assigned to the hospital and in close proximity immediately engaged and shot and killed the suspect. He said the entire incident was contained in the lobby of the hospital.

The state trooper who shot the gunman was not wounded in the attack.

Hall said Concord police, Concord fire and EMS, State Office Complex police and the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department assisted state police at the shooting scene.

Who is the shooter?

The New Hampshire attorney general's said they are not releasing the identity of the shooter at this time as the investigation into the shooting continues. An autopsy will be performed Sasturday.

Hall said investigators were still working to determine what, if any, the relationship to the victim may have been.

A suspicious vehicle on campus was investigated by the state police Bomb Squad.

The box truck near the scene has been searched and cleared, the AG's office said, adding that it poses no safety risk.

What was the motive?

The motive of the shooter remains unclear.

"Those are things we're going to find out during the investigation," Hall said.

He said he is not able to say what kind of weapon the gunman used or how many shots were fired.

A gunman opened fire in a state-run hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday afternoon, killing Department of Safety security officer Bradley Haas before a state trooper killed him, officials said.

Has the shooting victim been identified?

The person who died has been identified as 63-year-old Bradley Haas, of Franklin, NH.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Haas was shot in the line of duty while working security at the hospital's front lobby entrance around 3:30 p.m.

The attorney general described Haas as a father and law enforcement veteran who previously served as chief of the Franklin Police Department. He served in his hometown department for 28 years, beginning as a patrol officer after serving three years as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.

His family has asked for privacy at this time, the attorney general's office added.

An autopsy will be performed Saturday in Concord.

What is the New Hampshire Hospital?

New Hampshire Hospital, which has roughly 185 beds, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres of land.

Lori Weaver, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said she was "shocked and saddened" by the incident at the hospital.

"All patients and staff are safe," she said.

Weaver said a call center is being established for families wishing to reach out to loved ones, and that information will be released shortly. There are teams providing support to patients and staff as needed.

The hospital remains closed to visitors but is open to serve patients. Weaver said the hospital will notify families as soon as patient visits can resume.

"This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and for our community," she said.

Next steps in NH shooting investigation

Hall said there will continue to be a law enforcement presence at the hospital for several hours as the investigation unfolds but there is no threat to the public or to patients and staff at the hospital.

The public is being urged to avoid the state office complex for the time being so investigators can do their work.

"The situation is very fluid right now," Hall said. "It's going to be several hours, if not days, for this investigation to take place."

Gov. Sununu, other political leaders react

Gov. Chris Sununu said on social media he was extending his sincere condolences "to the family of Department of Safety Security Officer Bradley Haas of Franklin, NH, who gave his life today protecting the patients & staff at New Hampshire Hospital."

"He will be remembered for his heroism and decades of public service," Sununu added of Haas.

Earlier in the day, the governor said that he was monitoring the situation at the hospital and would continue to provide updates.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” he said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

Members of the state’s congressional delegation also released statements of support.

"My heart is with the family and loved ones of NH Department of Safety security officer Bradley Haas," U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said on social media. "From his 28 years in the Franklin Police Department, including as chief, to his time as a U.S. Army police officer, we are eternally grateful for his lifetime of public service."

Kuster earlier called the shooting “horrifying” in a statement and asked the public to stay away from the hospital while police worked the scene.

"I'm horrified by reports of a shooting at NH Hospital in Concord," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said. "My heart goes out to all those impacted by this senseless violence."

"Heartbroken to hear that a victim of the shooting at New Hampshire Hospital has died," Sen. Maggie Hassan added. "My thoughts are with their family."

"We're monitoring the shooting at NH Hospital, and I'm grateful for the members of law enforcement who acted quickly and have contained the scene," U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said.

New Hampshire Hospital call center

For family members of New Hampshire Hospital patients and staff looking for information about their loved ones, the Department of Health and Human Services has established a call center, that will remain open until further notice.

The phone number is 603-271-3004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.