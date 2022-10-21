Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Natick

Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home

Police are asking residents in the area to check their own security video for anything that could be connected to the case

By Thea DiGiammerino

a tan sedan drives down a suburban street
Natick Police Department

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride.

Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.

Home surveillance footage captured an image of a sedan that may be the one involved. That car was missing a hubcap from the right front tire.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their own security video for anything that could be connected to the case.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information can contact police at 508-647-9520.

This article tagged under:

Natick
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us