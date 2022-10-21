Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride.

Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.

Home surveillance footage captured an image of a sedan that may be the one involved. That car was missing a hubcap from the right front tire.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their own security video for anything that could be connected to the case.

Anyone with information can contact police at 508-647-9520.