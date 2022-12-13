Natick Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Dispatcher

A police sergeant in Natick, Massachusetts has pled guilty to inappropriately touching a coworker at an after-work gathering back in 2020, according to prosecutors in Middlesex County.

Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty pled guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks announced in a news release. A judge found him guilty and sentenced him to three years probation. He also must register as a sex offender and stay away from the victim.

Quilty touched a 28-year-old female dispatcher at a gathering after work back in April of 2020, and continued to do so despite her attempts at moving his hand away and telling him to stop verbally, according to prosecutors. He also reached into her car when she was trying to leave, inappropriately touching her again and preventing her from leaving, prosecutors added.

Quilty is still on unpaid administrative leave. The Natick Select Board is set to meet soon to review the situation and make a determination on his employment status.