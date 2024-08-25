Nearly a dozen arrested in separate firearm incidents over 24 hours in Boston

Boston Police arrested multiple people in separate gun-related incidents within a 24-hour period on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly after 2a.m. on Saturday after recovering a loaded gun in his backpack.

Police say he was walking in the area of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue with another male individual who was riding a bicycle with flat tires. According to police, when the males noticed the officers in a parked cruiser, the teen ran towards Talbot Avenue and threw off his backpack.

Police found the teen hiding under a vehicle.

Officers found next to the discarded backpack a P80 Ghost gun with one round in the chamber and twenty rounds in an extended magazine.

Two more people were arrested in a separate incident on Saturday shortly after 11a.m.

In that incident, officers who were on patrol at the Caribbean Festival say they observed Edgard Matos, 18, of Hyde Park, hand a loaded handgun to Breaja Nichols, 23, of Brighton, in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road.

Officers recovered the loaded firearm from Nichols. Police say, following a chase with Matos, they also recovered eleven small plastic bags of crack cocaine.

Shortly before1p.m., police arrested a 16-year-old male, and two 17-year-old males were also arrested in the area of the Caribbean Festival. According to police, one of the teens was recently featured on an Identification Wanted BRIC flyer.

Police say a backpack in their possession contained sixteen rounds loaded in a large capacity magazine, and two of the teens were carrying a firearm.

Shortly before 3p.m., another person, Avery Coke, 25, of Canton, was also arrested during a separate incident at the Carribean Festival. Police say Coke was carrying a loaded gun in a fanny pack.

Later that evening, at least four more people were arrested on gun possession charges, one of whom was a 16-year-old male.

The teen suspects in each of the incidents are all expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court. It is unclear if any of the suspects have an attorney.



